The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 93 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .263 with 30 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 56th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.

In 61.5% of his games this year (56 of 91), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (28.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (12.1%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Swanson has an RBI in 31 of 91 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (38.5%), including 11 multi-run games (12.1%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 47 .286 AVG .240 .349 OBP .344 .434 SLG .408 15 XBH 15 5 HR 7 24 RBI 20 41/16 K/BB 55/27 1 SB 3

