The Cincinnati Reds (58-49) visit the Chicago Cubs (53-52) in NL Central action, at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

The Cubs will call on Marcus Stroman (10-7) versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott (6-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (10-7, 3.51 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (6-2, 1.90 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

Stroman (10-7) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with a 3.51 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .220.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.

Stroman has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 22 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 1.90 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while allowing seven hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.90, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .184 against him.

Abbott is looking for his fourth quality start in a row.

Abbott will try to prolong a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).

He is looking to make his third straight outing with no earned runs surrendered.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.