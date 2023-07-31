Player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Spencer Steer and others are available when the Chicago Cubs host the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Monday (first pitch at 8:05 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Stroman Stats

Marcus Stroman (10-7) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 23rd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 15 times in 22 starts this season.

In 22 starts, Stroman has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.51), 28th in WHIP (1.202), and 47th in K/9 (7.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Stroman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jul. 26 3.1 9 7 7 4 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 3.2 7 5 4 4 4 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 6.0 3 1 1 3 1 at Brewers Jul. 6 5.0 4 4 4 6 4 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 5.2 5 5 5 7 2

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 113 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 27 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.330/.390 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 26 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 1

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has put up 88 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashed .314/.366/.536 on the season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Steer Stats

Steer has 103 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .272/.356/.455 slash line so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 30 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Brewers Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 32 walks and 62 RBI (75 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.

He's slashed .269/.351/.480 so far this season.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 30 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 1 at Dodgers Jul. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

