On Monday, July 31, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (53-52) host Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (58-49) at Wrigley Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Reds have +100 odds to upset. The game's total is set at 8 runs.

Cubs vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (10-7, 3.51 ERA) vs Andrew Abbott - CIN (6-2, 1.90 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cubs and Reds matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cubs (-120), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Cubs win, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Nico Hoerner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 28 out of the 49 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 22-15 (59.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Cubs went 2-1 over the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (48.7%) in those games.

This year, the Reds have won 30 of 65 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Cubs vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+195) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +400 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.