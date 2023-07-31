Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds take the field on Monday at Wrigley Field against Marcus Stroman, who is the named starter for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Read More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in baseball with 119 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 16th in MLB, slugging .409.

The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.

Chicago has the No. 9 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (514 total runs).

The Cubs' .332 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

The Cubs strike out nine times per game to rank 21st in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff is 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.270).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Stroman (10-7 with a 3.51 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 23rd of the season.

The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Stroman is looking to secure his 16th quality start of the season.

Stroman has pitched five or more innings in a game 18 times this year heading into this outing.

He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 White Sox W 10-7 Away Marcus Stroman Lance Lynn 7/27/2023 Cardinals W 10-3 Away Justin Steele Miles Mikolas 7/28/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Hayden Wesneski Jordan Montgomery 7/29/2023 Cardinals W 5-1 Away Jameson Taillon Adam Wainwright 7/30/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Kyle Hendricks Steven Matz 7/31/2023 Reds - Home Marcus Stroman Andrew Abbott 8/1/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Ben Lively 8/2/2023 Reds - Home Drew Smyly Brandon Williamson 8/3/2023 Reds - Home Jameson Taillon Luke Weaver 8/4/2023 Braves - Home Kyle Hendricks Bryce Elder 8/5/2023 Braves - Home Marcus Stroman -

