Monday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (53-52) versus the Cincinnati Reds (58-49) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on July 31.

The Cubs will call on Marcus Stroman (10-7) versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott (6-2).

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 49 times and won 28, or 57.1%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 22-15 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 514.

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule