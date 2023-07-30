The Cleveland Guardians (52-53) and Chicago White Sox (43-63) meet on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Aaron Civale (4-2) to the mound, while Michael Kopech (4-9) will take the ball for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (4-2, 2.54 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (4-9, 4.44 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.44 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 97 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.44, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.

Kopech has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Kopech will try to build upon a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per outing).

In three of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Michael Kopech vs. Guardians

The opposing Guardians offense has a collective .253 batting average, and is 12th in the league with 908 total hits and 24th in MLB action with 436 runs scored. They have the 25th-ranked slugging percentage (.384) and are last in all of MLB with 79 home runs.

In seven innings over one appearance against the Guardians this season, Kopech has a 0 ERA and a 0.429 WHIP while his opponents are batting .091.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

The Guardians will send Civale (4-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in eight innings against the Kansas City Royals.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 2.54, a 2.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.056.

He has five quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Civale has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

