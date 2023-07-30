Player prop betting options for Jose Ramirez, Luis Robert and others are available in the Cleveland Guardians-Chicago White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, starting at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Robert Stats

Robert has 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 22 walks and 60 RBI (107 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.323/.559 on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has recorded 90 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 58 runs.

He has a .247/.319/.429 slash line so far this year.

Vaughn enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 at Mets Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 at Braves Jul. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Civale Stats

Aaron Civale (4-2) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Civale has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Jul. 25 8.0 5 1 1 5 2 at Pirates Jul. 19 5.1 5 2 2 3 1 at Rangers Jul. 14 5.0 5 2 2 2 1 vs. Royals Jul. 7 7.0 2 0 0 9 0 at Cubs Jul. 2 6.0 3 1 1 2 1

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 115 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs, 45 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.356/.493 on the year.

Ramirez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 26 3-for-4 3 2 3 9 1 vs. Royals Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Josh Naylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Naylor Stats

Josh Naylor has 25 doubles, 15 home runs, 23 walks and 79 RBI (110 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a .312/.351/.510 slash line on the year.

Naylor takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with three doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Naylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 27 2-for-4 1 0 3 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

