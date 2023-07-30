Sunday's game that pits the Chicago White Sox (43-63) against the Cleveland Guardians (52-53) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the White Sox. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on July 30.

The Guardians will look to Aaron Civale (4-2) versus the White Sox and Michael Kopech (4-9).

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The White Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (34.3%) in those games.

This year, Chicago has won nine of 30 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (446 total, 4.2 per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.61 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule