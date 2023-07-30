White Sox vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 30
Sunday's game that pits the Chicago White Sox (43-63) against the Cleveland Guardians (52-53) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the White Sox. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on July 30.
The Guardians will look to Aaron Civale (4-2) versus the White Sox and Michael Kopech (4-9).
White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The White Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (34.3%) in those games.
- This year, Chicago has won nine of 30 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Chicago scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (446 total, 4.2 per game).
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.61 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 25
|Cubs
|L 7-3
|Michael Kopech vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 26
|Cubs
|L 10-7
|Lance Lynn vs Marcus Stroman
|July 27
|Guardians
|L 6-3
|Dylan Cease vs Tanner Bibee
|July 28
|Guardians
|W 3-0
|Touki Toussaint vs Xzavion Curry
|July 29
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Mike Clevinger vs Logan Allen
|July 30
|Guardians
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Aaron Civale
|August 1
|@ Rangers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Nathan Eovaldi
|August 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Andrew Heaney
|August 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Dane Dunning
|August 4
|@ Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Xzavion Curry
|August 5
|@ Guardians
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Logan Allen
