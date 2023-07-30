Trey Mancini -- with an on-base percentage of .226 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on July 30 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini has 12 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks while batting .237.
  • Mancini has had a hit in 42 of 77 games this year (54.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (14.3%).
  • In 5.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Mancini has had an RBI in 20 games this year (26.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 23 games this season (29.9%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 36
.264 AVG .206
.331 OBP .263
.392 SLG .280
10 XBH 6
3 HR 1
15 RBI 13
42/12 K/BB 35/8
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
  • The Cardinals give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, one per game).
  • Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.34 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • In 22 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.