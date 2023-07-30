Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.325 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Guardians.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .245 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 81 games this season, with at least two hits in 29.6% of them.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 18 games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (33.3%), including seven multi-run games (8.6%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|44
|.221
|AVG
|.263
|.250
|OBP
|.313
|.276
|SLG
|.306
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|10
|31/6
|K/BB
|41/13
|2
|SB
|8
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
- Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.54, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
