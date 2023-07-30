Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Seiya Suzuki (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 40 walks while batting .255.
- In 64.7% of his games this season (55 of 85), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (23.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (8.2%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 29.4% of his games this year (25 of 85), with two or more RBI seven times (8.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.7%.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|46
|.235
|AVG
|.273
|.329
|OBP
|.345
|.322
|SLG
|.448
|9
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|18
|38/19
|K/BB
|53/21
|2
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Matz (1-7) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.34 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .276 to his opponents.
