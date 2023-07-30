Player prop betting options for Adley Rutschman, Gleyber Torres and others are available in the Baltimore Orioles-New York Yankees matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Orioles vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Kremer Stats

The Orioles will hand the ball to Dean Kremer (10-4) for his 22nd start of the season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Kremer has started 21 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 4.59 ERA ranks 54th, 1.305 WHIP ranks 48th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Kremer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Jul. 24 7.0 3 1 1 3 2 vs. Dodgers Jul. 19 4.2 4 5 5 1 4 vs. Marlins Jul. 14 6.0 2 1 1 8 2 at Yankees Jul. 5 7.0 4 2 1 10 1 vs. Twins Jun. 30 3.0 7 7 7 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dean Kremer's player props with BetMGM.

Adley Rutschman Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 100 hits with 17 doubles, 14 home runs, 61 walks and 46 RBI.

He's slashing .267/.369/.424 so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Jul. 29 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 at Phillies Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 2

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 97 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 38 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .253/.325/.467 slash line so far this year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander or other Orioles players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torres Stats

Torres has collected 100 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .258/.323/.426 slash line so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.