Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .550 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on July 30 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .727, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .394 this season.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.
- In 71 of 96 games this season (74.0%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (7.3%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Hoerner has driven in a run in 33 games this season (34.4%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41 of 96 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|45
|.298
|AVG
|.257
|.355
|OBP
|.308
|.423
|SLG
|.361
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|2
|34
|RBI
|23
|25/15
|K/BB
|30/12
|13
|SB
|10
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, one per game).
- Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.34 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put together a 4.34 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .276 to his opponents.
