The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert has 107 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .559, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified batters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is seventh in slugging.
  • Robert has picked up a hit in 68.0% of his 103 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.2% of them.
  • In 27 games this season, he has gone deep (26.2%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 39 games this year (37.9%), Robert has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 52 games this year (50.5%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 52
.268 AVG .271
.325 OBP .322
.596 SLG .528
30 XBH 27
15 HR 14
29 RBI 31
53/11 K/BB 75/11
2 SB 10

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians will send Civale (4-2) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw eight innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.54, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .212 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.