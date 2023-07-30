Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (46-60) will square off with Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (53-51) at Busch Stadium on Sunday, July 30. First pitch is set for 2:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +120 moneyline odds. The game's total is listed at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz - STL (1-7, 4.34 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (4-4, 3.58 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Cubs and Cardinals game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cubs (+120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $22.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Cody Bellinger get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 52 games this season and won 22 (42.3%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have gone 15-19 (winning 44.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 59.2% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Cardinals were favored on the moneyline four times, but they lost each matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (42.9%) in those games.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 12-9 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +500 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.