Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Andrew Benintendi (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Guardians.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Guardians Player Props
|White Sox vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Guardians
|White Sox vs Guardians Odds
|White Sox vs Guardians Prediction
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has 105 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .350.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 77.7% of his 94 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.7% of them.
- In 94 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In 23 games this season (24.5%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40 of 94 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|.305
|AVG
|.267
|.378
|OBP
|.327
|.384
|SLG
|.359
|13
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|20
|31/19
|K/BB
|28/17
|6
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Civale (4-2) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went eight innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.54, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .212 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.