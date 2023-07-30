Switzerland will meet New Zealand in the final round of the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, on July 30 at 3:00 AM ET. In their first two matches, Switzerland has picked up four points, and New Zealand three points.

The three-way moneyline odds for this game are: Switzerland (+108), draw (+208), New Zealand (+283). The over/under for this match is 2.5 goals, with the over at +125 and the under at -172.

Switzerland vs. New Zealand Game Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 3:00 AM ET

3:00 AM ET Location: Dunedin, New Zealand

Dunedin, New Zealand Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium

Forsyth Barr Stadium TV Channel: FOX US,Fox Sports 2

FOX US,Fox Sports 2 Total: 2.5

2.5 Switzerland Moneyline: +108

+108 New Zealand Moneyline: +283

Switzerland vs. New Zealand World Cup Betting Insights

The teams combine to score 1.5 goals per game, one fewer than this match's over/under.

Opponents of these teams average 0.5 goals per game combined, two fewer than this match's total.

Switzerland has been a moneyline favorite only one other time so far this tournament, and won.

Switzerland has played as a moneyline favorite of +108 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.

New Zealand won the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.

New Zealand has played as an underdog of +283 or more once this tournament and won that game.

Switzerland World Cup Stats

In two matches for Switzerland in Women's World Cup, Ramona Bachmann has netted one goal with zero assists.

In Women's World Cup (two matches), Seraina Piubel has netted one goal for Switzerland.

New Zealand World Cup Stats

In two Women's World Cup matches for New Zealand, Jacqui Hand has not scored a goal but does have one assist (third in Women's World Cup play).

Hannah Wilkinson has netted one goal for New Zealand in Women's World Cup.

Switzerland vs. New Zealand Recent Performance

So far this year, Switzerland is 1-4-0 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +2. In 2022, it went 0-1-5 in such matches (-16 goal differential).

Switzerland ended up with a draw in its last match, 0-0, against Norway on July 25. outshot Switzerland by a margin of nine to seven.

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic took one shot for the goalless Switzerland side in its match against .

So far this year, New Zealand is 2-0-7 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of -18. In 2022, it went 1-1-6 in such matches (-12 goal differential).

New Zealand was defeated by the Philippines 1-0 in its last game on July 25, even though it outshot the Philippines 14 to four.

While New Zealand failed to manage a goal versus , Wilkinson had four shots to lead the team.

Switzerland Roster

Name Age Number Club Gaelle Thalmann 37 1 Real Betis Seville (Spain) Julia Stierli 26 2 FC Zurich (Switzerland) Lara Marti 23 3 Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) Laura Felber 21 4 Servette Geneva (Switzerland) Noelle Maritz 27 5 Arsenal WFC (England) Geraldine Reuteler 24 6 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Amira Arfaoui 23 7 - Nadine Riesen 23 8 FC Zurich (Switzerland) Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic 32 9 FC Barcelona (Spain) Ramona Bachmann 32 10 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Coumba Sow 28 11 Servette Geneva (Switzerland) Livia Peng 21 12 Levante UD (Spain) Lia Walti 30 13 Arsenal WFC (England) Marion Rey 24 14 FC Zurich (Switzerland) Luana Buhler 27 15 TSG Hoffenheim (Germany) Sandrine Mauron 26 16 Servette Geneva (Switzerland) Seraina Piubel 23 17 FC Zurich (Switzerland) Viola Calligaris 27 18 Levante UD (Spain) Eseosa Aigbogun 30 19 Paris FC (France) Fabienne Humm 36 20 FC Zurich (Switzerland) Seraina Friedli 30 21 FC Zurich (Switzerland) Meriame Terchoun 27 22 Dijon FCO (France) Alisha Lehmann 24 23 Aston Villa WFC (England)

New Zealand Roster

Name Age Number Club Erin Nayler 31 1 IFK Norrkoping (Sweden) Ria Percival 33 2 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Claudia Bunge 23 3 Melbourne Victory (Australia) C.J. Bott 28 4 Leicester City WFC (England) Michaela Foster 24 5 - Malia Steinmetz 24 6 - Ali Riley 35 7 Angel City FC (United States) Daisy Cleverley 26 8 Koge Nord FC (Denmark) Gabi Rennie 22 9 Arizona State University (United States) Annalie Longo 32 10 - Olivia Chance 29 11 Celtic LFC (Scotland) Betsy Hassett 32 12 Stjarnan (Iceland) Rebekah Stott 30 13 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Katie Bowen 29 14 - Paige Satchell 25 15 - Jacqui Hand 24 16 Aland United (Finland) Hannah Wilkinson 31 17 Melbourne City FC (Australia) Grace Jale 24 18 - Elizabeth Anton 24 19 Perth Glory FC (Australia) Indiah Paige Riley 21 20 - Victoria Esson 32 21 Rangers LFC (Scotland) Milly Clegg 17 22 - Anna Leat 22 23 Aston Villa WFC (England)

