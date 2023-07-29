White Sox vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 29
The Chicago White Sox (42-63) will look for another strong showing from a batter on a hot streak against the Cleveland Guardians (52-52) on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Jake Burger is currently on a three-game homer streak.
The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (4-3) versus the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (1-3).
White Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (4-3, 3.39 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (1-3, 3.50 ERA)
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint
- The White Sox will send Toussaint (1-3) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.50, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents have a .182 batting average against him.
- Toussaint has not recorded a quality start yet this season.
- Toussaint enters this matchup with four outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He is trying to make his third straight appearance with no earned runs given up.
Touki Toussaint vs. Guardians
- He will take the mound against a Guardians team that is hitting .252 as a unit (14th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .385 (25th in the league) with 79 total home runs (30th in MLB play).
- Toussaint has a 0 ERA and a 0.8 WHIP against the Guardians this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .167 batting average over one appearance.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen
- The Guardians will send Allen (4-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in seven innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Monday.
- The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.39 ERA this season with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 14 games.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Allen has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 14 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Logan Allen vs. White Sox
- The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .238 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 24th in the league (.389) and 117 home runs.
- The White Sox have gone 14-for-49 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI in two games against the left-hander this season.
