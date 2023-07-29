The Chicago White Sox (42-63) will look for another strong showing from a batter on a hot streak against the Cleveland Guardians (52-52) on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Jake Burger is currently on a three-game homer streak.

The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (4-3) versus the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (1-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (4-3, 3.39 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (1-3, 3.50 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

The White Sox will send Toussaint (1-3) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.50, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents have a .182 batting average against him.

Toussaint has not recorded a quality start yet this season.

Toussaint enters this matchup with four outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He is trying to make his third straight appearance with no earned runs given up.

Touki Toussaint vs. Guardians

He will take the mound against a Guardians team that is hitting .252 as a unit (14th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .385 (25th in the league) with 79 total home runs (30th in MLB play).

Toussaint has a 0 ERA and a 0.8 WHIP against the Guardians this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .167 batting average over one appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

The Guardians will send Allen (4-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in seven innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.39 ERA this season with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 14 games.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Allen has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 14 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Logan Allen vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .238 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 24th in the league (.389) and 117 home runs.

The White Sox have gone 14-for-49 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI in two games against the left-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.