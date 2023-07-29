How to Watch the White Sox vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 29
The Chicago White Sox will look to Eloy Jimenez for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday, in the third game of a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 117 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 439 (4.2 per game).
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .295.
- The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.379 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox's Touki Toussaint (1-3) will make his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- Toussaint has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.
- In five starts this season, Toussaint has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of four innings per appearance.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Twins
|L 5-4
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Bailey Ober
|7/25/2023
|Cubs
|L 7-3
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/26/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-7
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Marcus Stroman
|7/27/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-3
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Tanner Bibee
|7/28/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-0
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Xzavion Curry
|7/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Logan Allen
|7/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Aaron Civale
|8/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Nathan Eovaldi
|8/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Andrew Heaney
|8/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Dane Dunning
|8/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|-
|-
