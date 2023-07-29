Saturday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (42-63) and the Cleveland Guardians (52-52) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the White Sox securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 29.

The Guardians will give the ball to Logan Allen (4-3, 3.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Touki Toussaint (1-3, 3.50 ERA).

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The White Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The White Sox have come away with 22 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a mark of 15-29 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (439 total), Chicago is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule