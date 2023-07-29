On Saturday, Seiya Suzuki (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .256 with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 40 walks.

Suzuki has had a hit in 54 of 84 games this year (64.3%), including multiple hits 20 times (23.8%).

Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (8.3%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has driven home a run in 25 games this year (29.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 35 games this season (41.7%), including four multi-run games (4.8%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 45 .235 AVG .274 .329 OBP .347 .322 SLG .452 9 XBH 16 2 HR 6 16 RBI 18 38/19 K/BB 51/21 2 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings