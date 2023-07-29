Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.398) thanks to 29 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging.
- Hoerner is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Hoerner has gotten a hit in 71 of 95 games this year (74.7%), with multiple hits on 32 occasions (33.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Hoerner has driven in a run in 33 games this year (34.7%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|44
|.298
|AVG
|.262
|.355
|OBP
|.314
|.423
|SLG
|.369
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|2
|34
|RBI
|23
|25/15
|K/BB
|29/12
|13
|SB
|10
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 101 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
- Wainwright (3-4 with a 7.31 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 41-year-old has a 7.31 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .352 to opposing hitters.
