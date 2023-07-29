Luis Robert, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.557) and total hits (105) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 48th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Robert has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 102 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has homered in 27 games this season (26.5%), homering in 6.7% of his plate appearances.

Robert has an RBI in 38 of 102 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.7%.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 52 .263 AVG .271 .321 OBP .322 .592 SLG .528 29 XBH 27 15 HR 14 28 RBI 31 52/11 K/BB 75/11 1 SB 10

