Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (batting .189 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four home runs, four walks and eight RBI), take on starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Guardians.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .218 with 15 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 19 walks.
- Burger has gotten a hit in 44 of 86 games this year (51.2%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (19.8%).
- In 26.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28 games this year (32.6%), Burger has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (17.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 43.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.266
|AVG
|.171
|.325
|OBP
|.228
|.685
|SLG
|.390
|25
|XBH
|16
|17
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|16
|43/11
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, one per game).
- Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.39 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 74 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.39 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
