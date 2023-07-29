After hitting .270 with three doubles, a home run, eight walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 89 hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 97th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.

In 60.4% of his games this season (61 of 101), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (22.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (eight of 101), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has an RBI in 26 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 35 times this season (34.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 50 .233 AVG .261 .353 OBP .397 .361 SLG .422 14 XBH 18 4 HR 5 26 RBI 18 56/33 K/BB 49/39 4 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings