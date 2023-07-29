Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .281.

Jimenez will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer in his last games.

Jimenez has gotten at least one hit in 75.7% of his games this season (53 of 70), with multiple hits 19 times (27.1%).

In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.6%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).

Jimenez has an RBI in 31 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32 of 70 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .305 AVG .256 .336 OBP .313 .454 SLG .496 11 XBH 16 5 HR 8 23 RBI 23 30/7 K/BB 34/11 0 SB 0

