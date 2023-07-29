Lars Nootbaar takes a two-game homer streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (46-59) game versus the Chicago Cubs (52-51) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Busch Stadium.

The probable pitchers are Adam Wainwright (3-4) for the Cardinals and Jameson Taillon (4-6) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (3-4, 7.31 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (4-6, 5.75 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 5.75 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The 31-year-old has put together a 5.75 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings during 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .281 to his opponents.

Taillon is trying to secure his third quality start of the year.

Taillon will look to extend a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 17 appearances this season.

Jameson Taillon vs. Cardinals

The opposing Cardinals offense has a collective .257 batting average, and is sixth in the league with 925 total hits and 10th in MLB play with 499 runs scored. They have the seventh-ranked slugging percentage (.432) and are fifth in all of MLB with 146 home runs.

Taillon has pitched 8 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on 12 hits while striking out 11 against the Cardinals this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright (3-4) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.31 and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .352 in 12 games this season.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In 12 starts this season, Wainwright has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Adam Wainwright vs. Cubs

The Cubs are batting .254 this season, 12th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .410 (15th in the league) with 117 home runs.

The Cubs have gone 11-for-18 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI in three innings this season against the right-hander.

