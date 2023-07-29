Nico Hoerner and Nolan Arenado are two of the players with prop bets available when the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals meet at Busch Stadium on Saturday (at 7:15 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has recorded 113 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He has a .281/.336/.398 slash line on the year.

Hoerner hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 26 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 1 at White Sox Jul. 25 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 87 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 23 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .319/.369/.546 on the year.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Adam Wainwright Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Wainwright Stats

The Cardinals' Adam Wainwright (3-4) will make his 13th start of the season.

He has one quality starts in 12 chances this season.

In 12 starts this season, Wainwright has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Wainwright Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 5.0 4 2 2 3 2 at Marlins Jul. 4 3.1 7 7 4 3 2 vs. Astros Jun. 29 1.2 6 6 6 1 3 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 3.0 11 7 7 0 1 at Mets Jun. 17 6.1 7 3 3 3 2

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 110 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 29 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .284/.332/.517 on the season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 23 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 111 hits with 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 55 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.369/.470 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0

