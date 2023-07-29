Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Busch Stadium.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV Channel: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 117 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 292 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 15th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 509 total runs this season.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .333.

The Cubs rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Chicago strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.11 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.272 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon (4-6) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on seven hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has two quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Taillon has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Cardinals W 7-2 Home Jameson Taillon Jordan Montgomery 7/25/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Michael Kopech 7/26/2023 White Sox W 10-7 Away Marcus Stroman Lance Lynn 7/27/2023 Cardinals W 10-3 Away Justin Steele Miles Mikolas 7/28/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Hayden Wesneski Jordan Montgomery 7/29/2023 Cardinals - Away Jameson Taillon Adam Wainwright 7/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Kyle Hendricks Steven Matz 7/31/2023 Reds - Home Marcus Stroman Andrew Abbott 8/1/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Ben Lively 8/2/2023 Reds - Home - Brandon Williamson 8/3/2023 Reds - Home Jameson Taillon Luke Weaver

