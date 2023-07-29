The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France will have Atthaya Thitikul as part of the field from July 27-30 as the golfers battle the par-71, 6,527-yard course, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Thitikul at the Amundi Evian Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Atthaya Thitikul Insights

Thitikul has finished below par nine times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds.

She has carded a top-five score in five of her last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over her last 15 rounds, Thitikul has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Thitikul has finished in the top 10 three times in her past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

In her past five events, Thitikul has finished within five shots of the leader two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 12 -10 269 1 19 5 15 $1.5M

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 71 that's 6,527 yards.

Evian Resort Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Thitikul has played in the past year has been 31 yards longer than the 6,527 yards Evian Resort Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Thitikul's Last Time Out

Thitikul finished in the 47th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open was strong, putting her in the 83rd percentile of the field.

Thitikul was better than only 3% of the golfers at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Thitikul fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Thitikul had two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.0).

Thitikul's two birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were less than the tournament average of 3.0.

At that last tournament, Thitikul carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Thitikul ended the U.S. Women’s Open without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Thitikul recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.6).

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards Thitikul Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

