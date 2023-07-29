The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France will have Ashleigh Buhai as part of the field from July 27-30 as the golfers battle the par-71, 6,527-yard course, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Buhai at the Amundi Evian Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Ashleigh Buhai Insights

Buhai has finished under par nine times and carded 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 19 rounds.

She has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five five times and with a top-10 score in six of her last 19 rounds played.

Over her last 19 rounds, Buhai has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In her past five appearances, Buhai has one win and two top-10 finishes.

Buhai has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five events, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Buhai has qualified for the weekend eight times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 24 -5 273 2 18 3 7 $2M

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

Evian Resort Golf Club will play at 6,527 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,017.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Evian Resort Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -6 per tournament.

The average course Buhai has played in the past year has been 16 yards longer than the 6,527 yards Evian Resort Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Buhai's Last Time Out

Buhai finished in the 47th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

Her 4.15-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open was strong, putting her in the 72nd percentile of the field.

Buhai was better than only 11% of the golfers at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 5.02.

Buhai recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Buhai had three bogeys or worse, which was equal to the field average.

Buhai's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the tournament average (3.0).

At that last outing, Buhai had a bogey or worse on 10 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Buhai finished the U.S. Women’s Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8), with two on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Buhai carded seven bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 2.6.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards
Buhai Odds to Win: +5500

