Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Andrew Benintendi (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has an OPS of .721, fueled by an OBP of .350 to go with a slugging percentage of .370. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.
- In 77.7% of his games this year (73 of 94), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (28.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 94 games played this year, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in 23 games this season (24.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 40 times this season (42.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|.305
|AVG
|.267
|.378
|OBP
|.327
|.384
|SLG
|.359
|13
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|20
|31/19
|K/BB
|28/17
|6
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, one per game).
- Allen (4-3 with a 3.39 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander tossed seven innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.39, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
