Player prop bet options for Jose Ramirez, Luis Robert and others are listed when the Cleveland Guardians visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Robert Stats

Robert has 104 hits with 27 doubles, 28 home runs, 22 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .267/.322/.553 so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 1

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 35 walks and 29 RBI (103 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.346/.368 on the season.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 112 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashed .286/.356/.492 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 26 3-for-4 3 2 3 9 1 vs. Royals Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 23 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 113 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 44 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a .273/.345/.377 slash line so far this year.

Kwan has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 26 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 23 4-for-5 1 1 2 7 0

