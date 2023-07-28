Friday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (41-63) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (52-51) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the White Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Xzavion Curry (3-0) to the mound, while Touki Toussaint (0-3) will get the nod for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The last 10 White Sox matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (32.3%) in those games.

Chicago has a mark of 11-23 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (436 total), Chicago is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.68) in the majors this season.

