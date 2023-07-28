Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Friday, Tim Anderson (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 153 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .241 with 11 doubles, a triple and 18 walks.
- In 47 of 79 games this season (59.5%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (29.1%).
- He has not gone deep in his 79 games this year.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 17 games this season (21.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 26 of 79 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|44
|.212
|AVG
|.263
|.238
|OBP
|.313
|.248
|SLG
|.306
|4
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|10
|30/5
|K/BB
|41/13
|2
|SB
|8
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 104 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians will look to Curry (3-0) in his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw one inning against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
