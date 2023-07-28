Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-19) battle Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (9-14) on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on ION.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Storm matchup.

Sky vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Sky are 11-11-0 ATS this season.

The Storm have won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Chicago has not covered the spread when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Seattle has covered the spread nine times this season (9-8 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

A total of 10 out of the Sky's 22 games this season have gone over the point total.

The Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 22 times this year.

