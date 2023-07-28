On Friday, Nico Hoerner (batting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .401, fueled by 29 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.

Hoerner is batting .500 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 74.5% of his 94 games this year, with multiple hits in 34.0% of them.

In seven games this year, he has homered (7.4%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).

Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (35.1%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (17.0%).

He has scored in 43.6% of his games this season (41 of 94), with two or more runs 12 times (12.8%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 43 .298 AVG .264 .355 OBP .317 .423 SLG .374 15 XBH 14 5 HR 2 34 RBI 23 25/15 K/BB 29/12 13 SB 10

Cardinals Pitching Rankings