Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Friday, Jake Burger (coming off going 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .217 with 15 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 18 walks.
- Burger has had a hit in 43 of 85 games this season (50.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (20.0%).
- Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 22 of them (25.9%), and in 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has driven home a run in 27 games this year (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored a run in 36 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|.264
|AVG
|.171
|.320
|OBP
|.228
|.671
|SLG
|.390
|24
|XBH
|16
|16
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|16
|42/10
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Curry (3-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw one inning against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
