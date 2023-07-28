Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger will be among the stars on display when the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 8:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 116 home runs.

Chicago is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 506 total runs this season.

The Cubs have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 21st with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Chicago has the 14th-ranked ERA (4.13) in the majors this season.

The Cubs rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.275 WHIP this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Cardinals W 8-6 Home Michael Fulmer Miles Mikolas 7/23/2023 Cardinals W 7-2 Home Jameson Taillon Jordan Montgomery 7/25/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Michael Kopech 7/26/2023 White Sox W 10-7 Away Marcus Stroman Lance Lynn 7/27/2023 Cardinals W 10-3 Away Justin Steele Miles Mikolas 7/28/2023 Cardinals - Away - Jordan Montgomery 7/29/2023 Cardinals - Away Jameson Taillon Adam Wainwright 7/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Kyle Hendricks Steven Matz 7/31/2023 Reds - Home Marcus Stroman Andrew Abbott 8/1/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Ben Lively 8/2/2023 Reds - Home - Brandon Williamson

