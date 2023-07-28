How to Watch the Cubs vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger will be among the stars on display when the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 8:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 116 home runs.
- Chicago is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.
- The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 506 total runs this season.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 21st with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.
- Chicago has the 14th-ranked ERA (4.13) in the majors this season.
- The Cubs rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.275 WHIP this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-6
|Home
|Michael Fulmer
|Miles Mikolas
|7/23/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-2
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/25/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-3
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Michael Kopech
|7/26/2023
|White Sox
|W 10-7
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Lance Lynn
|7/27/2023
|Cardinals
|W 10-3
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Miles Mikolas
|7/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Adam Wainwright
|7/30/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Steven Matz
|7/31/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Andrew Abbott
|8/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Ben Lively
|8/2/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|-
|Brandon Williamson
