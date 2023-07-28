Cubs vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 28
Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (51-51) and St. Louis Cardinals (46-58) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:15 PM ET on July 28.
Jordan Montgomery (6-8) will start for the Cardinals in this matchup. The Cubs, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cubs have a perfect record of 3-0.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 7-1-2 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Cubs' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
- The Cubs have won in 20, or 41.7%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Chicago has a mark of 13-16 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Chicago is the eighth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging five runs per game (506 total).
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.13) in the majors this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 22
|Cardinals
|W 8-6
|Michael Fulmer vs Miles Mikolas
|July 23
|Cardinals
|W 7-2
|Jameson Taillon vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 25
|@ White Sox
|W 7-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Michael Kopech
|July 26
|@ White Sox
|W 10-7
|Marcus Stroman vs Lance Lynn
|July 27
|@ Cardinals
|W 10-3
|Justin Steele vs Miles Mikolas
|July 28
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Adam Wainwright
|July 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Steven Matz
|July 31
|Reds
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Andrew Abbott
|August 1
|Reds
|-
|Justin Steele vs Ben Lively
|August 2
|Reds
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Williamson
