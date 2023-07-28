Cody Bellinger -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 28 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .317 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 22 walks.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in 53 of 71 games this year (74.6%), including 24 multi-hit games (33.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 14 games this year (19.7%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has had an RBI in 30 games this year (42.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 60.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 16.9%.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .315 AVG .320 .365 OBP .364 .559 SLG .531 19 XBH 12 8 HR 7 26 RBI 20 26/11 K/BB 24/11 6 SB 6

Cardinals Pitching Rankings