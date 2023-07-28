Cody Bellinger -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 28 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger is batting .317 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Bellinger has gotten a hit in 53 of 71 games this year (74.6%), including 24 multi-hit games (33.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 14 games this year (19.7%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bellinger has had an RBI in 30 games this year (42.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 60.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 16.9%.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 33
.315 AVG .320
.365 OBP .364
.559 SLG .531
19 XBH 12
8 HR 7
26 RBI 20
26/11 K/BB 24/11
6 SB 6

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals give up the fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, one per game).
  • Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.37 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.37), 32nd in WHIP (1.235), and 34th in K/9 (8.2).
