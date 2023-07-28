Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.244 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .244 with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
- Vaughn is batting .182 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 69.5% of his games this season (66 of 95), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (12.6%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 38.9% of his games this year, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 38 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.249
|AVG
|.239
|.326
|OBP
|.303
|.462
|SLG
|.378
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|29
|31/14
|K/BB
|48/14
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, one per game).
- Curry (3-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed one inning against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
