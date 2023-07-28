China will face Haiti in the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, on July 28 at 7:00 AM ET. In their Group D openers, China fell to Denmark and Haiti also lost to England.

For this group-stage game, China is -156 to win and Haiti is +443, with the draw at +272. This game has an over/under of 2.5 goals.

Bet on the result of China vs. Haiti at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

China vs. Haiti Game Info

  • Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 AM ET
  • Location: Adelaide, Australia
  • Venue: Coopers Stadium
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Total: 2.5
  • China Moneyline: -156
  • Haiti Moneyline: +443

China vs. Haiti World Cup Betting Insights

  • The teams average zero goals per game combined, 2.5 fewer than this match's total.
  • These teams together allow two goals per game, 0.5 fewer than this game's over/under.
  • China has not played as a moneyline favorite yet this tournament.
  • China has not played a game this tournament with moneyline odds of -156 or shorter.
  • Haiti lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.
  • Haiti has played as an underdog of +443 or more once this tournament and lost that game.

Take your pick for China vs. Haiti on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

China vs. Haiti Recent Performance

  • China went 3-2-0 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring nine goals and giving up six. This year, its record is 0-2-3 versus fellow World Cup squads (one goal scored, eight allowed).
  • China lost on July 22 against Denmark by a final score of 1-0. China took three fewer shots in the game, eight compared to Denmark's 11.
  • China failed to score, but Wang Shuang led the club with three shots.
  • Haiti was 0-0-3 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring zero goals and giving up 12. This year, its record is 0-0-4 versus fellow World Cup squads (two goals scored, seven allowed).
  • Last time out on July 22 versus England, Haiti endured a 1-0 loss, and was outshot 19 to six.
  • Roselord Borgella had a team-leading two shots in the squad's scoreless effort.

China Roster

Name Age Number Club
Zhu Yu 26 1 -
Mengwen Li 28 2 -
Jiaxing Dou 23 3 -
LinLin Wang 22 4 -
Wu Haiyan 30 5 -
Xin Zhang 31 6 -
Wang Shuang 28 7 -
Yao Wei 25 8 -
Mengyu Shen 21 9 -
Zhang Rui 34 10 -
Wang Shanshan 33 11 -
Xu Huan 24 12 -
Lina Yang 29 13 -
Lou Jiahui 32 14 -
Qiaozhu Chen 23 15 -
Lingwei Yao 27 16 -
Wu Cheng Shu 26 17 -
Jiali Tang 28 18 -
Linyan Zhang 22 19 -
Yuyi Xiao 27 20 -
Gu Yasha 32 21 -
Hongyan Pan 18 22 -
Chen Gao 31 23 -

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Haiti Roster

Name Age Number Club
Kerly Theus 24 1 -
Chelsea Surpris 26 2 -
Jennyfer Limage 25 3 -
Tabita Joseph 19 4 -
Maudeline Moryl 20 5 -
Melchie Dumornay 19 6 -
Batcheba Louis 26 7 -
Danielle Etienne 22 8 -
Sherly Jeudy 24 9 -
Nerilia Mondesir 24 10 -
Roseline Eloissaint 24 11 -
Nahomie Ambroise 19 12 -
Betina Petit-Frere 19 13 -
Estericove Joseph 20 14 -
Darlina Joseph 19 15 -
Milan Pierre Jerome 21 16 -
Shwendesky Joseph 25 17 -
Noa Ganthier 20 18 -
Dayana Pierre-Louis 19 19 -
Kethna Louis 26 20 -
Ruthny Mathurin 22 21 -
Roselord Borgella 30 22 -
Lara-Sophia Larco 20 23 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.