The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal and his .469 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks while batting .251.

Grandal has gotten a hit in 43 of 83 games this year (51.8%), including 18 multi-hit games (21.7%).

He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has driven in a run in 20 games this season (24.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 22.9% of his games this year (19 of 83), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 45 .232 AVG .265 .295 OBP .335 .357 SLG .406 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 7 RBI 22 25/8 K/BB 40/16 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings