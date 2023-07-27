Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes and his .531 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the White Sox.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .269 with seven doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 11 walks.
- Gomes enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .263.
- Gomes has gotten a hit in 43 of 67 games this season (64.2%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (16.4%).
- He has gone deep in 10.4% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has had at least one RBI in 38.8% of his games this season (26 of 67), with two or more RBI eight times (11.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.283
|AVG
|.255
|.323
|OBP
|.302
|.451
|SLG
|.406
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|16
|22/6
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 99 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Mikolas (6-5) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.33), 42nd in WHIP (1.311), and 56th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
