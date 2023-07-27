The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes and his .531 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the White Sox.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .269 with seven doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 11 walks.

Gomes enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .263.

Gomes has gotten a hit in 43 of 67 games this season (64.2%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (16.4%).

He has gone deep in 10.4% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has had at least one RBI in 38.8% of his games this season (26 of 67), with two or more RBI eight times (11.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .283 AVG .255 .323 OBP .302 .451 SLG .406 9 XBH 8 4 HR 4 19 RBI 16 22/6 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings