The Chicago White Sox (41-62) and Cleveland Guardians (51-51) clash in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET. The White Sox are coming off a series defeat to the Cubs, and the Guardians a series win over the Royals.

The White Sox will call on Dylan Cease (4-3) against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (6-2).

White Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (4-3, 4.04 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (6-2, 3.04 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

The White Sox's Cease (4-3) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 4.04, a 2.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.311.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 21 starts this season.

Cease will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Dylan Cease vs. Guardians

The Guardians have scored 428 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They are batting .252 for the campaign with 79 home runs, 30th in the league.

The Guardians have gone 10-for-46 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI in 12 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

The Guardians are sending Bibee (6-2) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering two hits.

In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.04, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.

Bibee is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Bibee will look to build on a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

In two of his 15 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

