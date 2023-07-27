Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (41-62) will match up against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (51-51) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, July 27. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox have been listed as -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Guardians (-110). The matchup's total is listed at 8 runs.

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (4-3, 4.04 ERA) vs Tanner Bibee - CLE (6-2, 3.04 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Guardians game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Robert get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 34 times and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.

The White Sox have gone 20-18 (winning 52.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The White Sox have not been the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (41.5%) in those games.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious 17 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Robert 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

