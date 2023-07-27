Thursday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (41-62) and the Cleveland Guardians (51-51) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the White Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Dylan Cease (4-3) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (6-2) will get the nod for the Guardians.

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

  • Sportsbooks have not installed the White Sox as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
  • In their last game with a spread, the White Sox covered the spread.
  • The White Sox have won 19, or 55.9%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Chicago has a record of 20-18, a 52.6% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the White Sox, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
  • Chicago has scored 433 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 21 @ Twins L 9-4 Lance Lynn vs Joe Ryan
July 22 @ Twins L 3-2 Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
July 23 @ Twins L 5-4 Lucas Giolito vs Bailey Ober
July 25 Cubs L 7-3 Michael Kopech vs Kyle Hendricks
July 26 Cubs L 10-7 Lance Lynn vs Marcus Stroman
July 27 Guardians - Dylan Cease vs Tanner Bibee
July 28 Guardians - Lucas Giolito vs TBA
July 29 Guardians - Touki Toussaint vs Logan Allen
July 30 Guardians - Michael Kopech vs Aaron Civale
August 1 @ Rangers - Lance Lynn vs Nathan Eovaldi
August 2 @ Rangers - Dylan Cease vs Andrew Heaney

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.