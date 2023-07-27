Thursday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (41-62) and the Cleveland Guardians (51-51) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the White Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Dylan Cease (4-3) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (6-2) will get the nod for the Guardians.

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

White Sox Performance Insights

Sportsbooks have not installed the White Sox as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the White Sox covered the spread.

The White Sox have won 19, or 55.9%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has a record of 20-18, a 52.6% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the White Sox, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Chicago has scored 433 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The White Sox have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule