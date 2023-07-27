Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tim Anderson and his .435 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (150 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians and Tanner Bibee on July 27 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .245 with 11 doubles, a triple and 18 walks.
- Anderson enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .381.
- Anderson has recorded a hit in 47 of 78 games this season (60.3%), including 23 multi-hit games (29.5%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 78 games this year.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 17 games this year (21.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.0%.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|44
|.218
|AVG
|.263
|.245
|OBP
|.313
|.256
|SLG
|.306
|4
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|10
|28/5
|K/BB
|41/13
|2
|SB
|8
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, one per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering two hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.04, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
